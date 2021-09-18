Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja Praises Her Other Nephew Vinay Anand Amidst Feud With Krushna Abhishek

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja has been in the news lately for her feud with her nephew Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah. However, amidst this, her other nephew and Bhojpuri actor Vijay Anand has praised her and her husband. In an earlier interview with The Times Of India, Vinay said about Sunita, "I have very high regard for Sunita Mami. She pampered us like a mother and gave us so much love that I can't repay in my whole life. She is like a mother figure to me. She has taken care of me a lot and always supported me." Now Sunita has heaped loads of praises for Anand for his kind words towards her.

According to a news report in Hindustan Times, Sunita Ahuja revealed to a leading publication, "It is very nice that Vinay still remembers what we have done for him. I used to take care of all the children including Krushna (Abhishek), Aarti Singh and others. It was like, after my mother-in-law, I was the only woman of the house to whom these kids can look up to as their mother. Govinda has also done few films with Vinay. I still remember how all these children used to play together in the hall."

Sunita Ahuja further added that after raising her nephews and niece like their own mother, she only wishes for some love and respect in return. Sunita went on to say, "I got married at the age of 18 and my daughter was born when I was just 19. I was a child myself when I brought up these people. I am happy at least one of them realised that I have brought them up like a mother. We don't want money or anything from them but we can ask for love and respect. If you cannot give respect then there is no worth keeping you. I am so happy with Vinay's words. We love you a lot and God bless you and your family."

Talking about Vinay Ahuja, he has appeared in many hit Bhojpuri movies like Bihari Rickshawala, Lo Main Aa Gaya, Mora Balma Chail Chabila and many others. The actor has also shared screen space with his uncle Govinda on the big screen. The two were seen together in movies like Amdani Atthani Karcha Rupaiya and Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya.