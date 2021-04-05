Govinda's Wife Sunita On Actor Being Diagnosed With COVID-19: He Has Just A Bodyache And Cold

Recently, Bollywood star Govinda revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. While speaking with a news agency, the Coolie No.1 actor confirmed that he has mild symptoms and is under home quarantine.

Now, Govinda's wife Sunita has opened up about his health in a tete-a-tete with a leading tabloid. She was quoted as saying, "He had symptoms of a cold and we thought it would be best if he could get a COVID test done as those symptoms were not receding. His senses of smell and taste are intact, he has no fever either. Importantly, he is eating well. Currently, he has just a bodyache and cold."

Earlier, Sunita had revealed that she had contracted COVID-19 about three weeks ago. She was quoted as saying, "I think I got infected in Kolkata. Govinda and I had gone there for a channel's show. There was quite a bit of crowd and a mad rush for taking our pictures; the people were getting too close. I developed a few symptoms after returning to Mumbai and got myself tested. Unfortunately, the result was positive. Anyway, I am okay now, but now it's him."

Prior to Govinda talking about his COVID-19 diagnosis, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar had taken to social media and confirmed that he has tested positive for the virus as well. His tweet read, "Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon."

In the last few days, many celebrities like Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, R Madhavan, Paresh Rawal and Rithwik Bhowmik have tested positive for COVID-19.

