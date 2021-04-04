Govinda Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Actor Has Mild Symptoms And Is Under Home Quarantine

Govinda is the latest Bollywood celeb to have tested positive for coronavirus. The actor tested positive on Sunday morning and is currently under home quarantine. He revealed that he has mild symptoms and urged everyone who came in contact with him recently to get themselves tested.

Govinda talked to IANS about his health and said, “I have been testing myself and taking all the necessary precautions to keep the coronavirus away. However, I tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative. Sunita (wife) has just recovered from Covid-19 a couple of weeks back.”

He went on to add, “I am under home quarantine and under able medical guidance. I request everyone to please follow all the necessary precautions and please take care.”

The actor’s wife Sunita, who recently recovered from the infection, also opened up about his diagnosis with the Indian Express. She shared, “We got the report today only and Chichi’s (Govinda) report came positive. He is doing fine, has very mild symptoms, and has quarantined at home and we are constantly in touch with the doctor who is guiding us and keeping an eye on his symptoms. After him testing positive, we all got ourselves tested and everybody at home has tested negative, including the staff.”

It must be noted that on Sunday morning, Akshay Kumar also tested positive for the virus. He shared his diagnosis on his social media account and is currently under home quarantine as well.

