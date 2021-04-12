Gudi Padwa 2021 Exclusive! Amruta Khanvilkar Reveals Her Plans For The Marathi New Year Amid Pandemic

The festival of Gudi Padwa which marks the arrival of the traditional New Year for Maharashtrians, is finally here. On this auspicious occasion, people erect gudi flags which are decorated with flowers with a copper or silver vessel placed upside down on top of the gudi. This signifies prosperity and victory. From consuming neem leaves, having oil baths to relishing sweet and savoury dishes, the festival of Gudi Padwa is celebrated with gaiety across Maharashtra and Goa.

This year, due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the Gudi Padwa celebration is expected to be low-key with people choosing to stay indoors.

Filmibeat got in touch with Marathi mulgi Amruta Khanvilkar to know how she is planning to ring in the Marathi New Year amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Malang actress exclusively shared her Gudi Padwa plans with us and revealed, "This year as always, me and my mom are going wake up early, dress up traditionally in Maharashtrian attire. We are going to erect the Gudi in our home and as always, there's a new saree that is bought for the Gudi. I love using the traditional colour i.e the chuda green colour, red and blue. These are the colors that we Maharashtrians mostly wear. So, this year, my Gudi is going to be green in color. It's a navari saree. After that, we are going to do a mother-daughter photoshoot with it (laughs)."

Elaborating on her virtual Gudi Padwa celebration, Amruta said, "We are going to call up everybody because it's the start of the new year. It's the start of something new. Right from my sister in Dubai to my cousins in the US, we are going to call up everybody and celebrate Gudi Padwa."

While speaking with Filmibeat, the Raazi actress also walked down the memory lane and shared her favourite memory associated with the festival.

"I have seen Gudi Padwa getting beautifully celebrated from Girgaon to Pune. Girgaon is where my father was born and stayed for a very long time. There, only one colored gudis are erected everywhere. There's a big procession that happens with dhol, taashe and beautiful boys and girls dressed in beautiful traditional Maharashtrian attires. I have been in that procession once. It's very homely in Pune. People keep sending sweets to each other's homes. Because of COVID-19, the only spirit of festival has gone down but the safety of people is very essential. So, we are celebrating virtual Gudi Padwa this time," Amruta signed off.

Workwise, Amruta Khanvilkar was last seen in the Marathi film Well Done Baby which premiered on Amazon Prime last week.

