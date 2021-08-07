Gujarati Singer Slams T-Series & Makers Of Bhuj For Copying ‘Bhai Bhai', Says 'Have Courage To Acknowledge'

Earlier this week, the makers of Bhuj: The Pride of India released a song from the film titled 'Bhai Bhai' featuring Sanjay Dutt. Now the song's original singer has called out T-Series for blatantly plagiarising his work without giving him any credit.

According to reports, the song from Bhuj has been sung by Mika Singh, lyrics penned by Manoj Muntasir and composed by Lijo George and Dj Chetas. However, Gujarati singer, Arvind Vegda has claimed that the makers have ripped off the hook line from his song 'Bhai Bhai'.

Taking to his Twitter account, Arvind asked why 'Bhuj' has used his track without giving any recognition. The tweet read,, "Why every time #Bollywood @TSeries @MikaSingh on the pretext of #remix Steals the original creation and allegedly slaps own banner and label and releases the song. Feeling so disappointed and low that despite the film being based on our #Gujarat and #Bhuj."

Bhuj: Nora Fatehi Reveals Co-Star 'Accidentally Threw The Gun To My Face'

In a subsequent tweet, he also claimed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali did the same during 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela' starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. "They failed to recognise a Gujarati who has not only devoted his TIME, STRENGTH, MONEY, PATIENCE but also BLOOD.....! WHY WHY WHY ? WHY ALWAYS AND AGAIN ?????" he added.

"At least you @TSeries should have courage and courtesy to acknowledge the regional artists and inspiration who have contributed a lot more than just mere mixing the original song...shame @TSeries," another tweet read.

Why everytime #Bollywood @TSeries @MikaSingh on the pretext of #remix Steals the original creation and allegedly slaps own banner and label and releases the song. Feeling so disappointed and low that despite the film being based on our #Gujarat and #Bhuj . — Arvind Vegda BHAI BHAI (@ArvindVegda) July 30, 2021

The makers and T-series are yet to respond to the accusations. Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Bhuj: The Pride of India stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.

Top 8 OTT Release To Watch In August 2021: Bhuj, Shershaah, Kissing Booth 3, Annette & More

Written by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Raman Kumar, Ritesh Shah, and Pooja Bhavoria, the film is based on Indo-Pak War of 1971. Devgn will be seen playing the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik who heroically toiled day in and day out to reconstruct the airbase at Bhuj.

The film is set to release on Disney+Hotstar on August 13.