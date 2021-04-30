Gulshan Devaiah On His Decade Long Journey In Bollywood: My Heart Was Broken A Few Times

Gulshan Devaiah made his Bollywood debut with Anurag Kashyap's That Girl in Yellow Boots in 2010 and went on star in films like Shaitan, Hate Story, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Hunterrr and Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota among others.

Recently, the actor completed 10 years in the Hindi film industry. To mark this milestone, Gulshan penned a note that read, "I'm better now, than ten years from today. So much better in every way. I came with dreams in my eyes and fire in my belly. Some came true, not too much too soon, And the fire, it's still going steady. I've learnt so much and unlearnt too, Been a bit lucky... Yeah it's true. It's been a good journey, not a great one, But hey! I'm just getting started, I'm far from done. I do feel pride, for I've done this on my own, But like I said, I've also had a bit of fortune. Thanks for your love, and your support, On an endless river, I row my boat."

While speaking with Hindustan Times, Gulshan Devaiah opened up about his self-composed poem and was quoted as saying, "I can't call that a poem. It was my attempt at writing and making it rhyme after I saw Gully Boy. It has been like a trendsetter."

Reflecting back at decade long journey, the Junooniyat actor said that he is satisfied with how things turned out for him and has no regrets.

"I have absolutely no regrets whatsoever, every choice and decision I have taken for these 10 years. Sometimes, it is still unbelievable for a person like me, who came from Bangalore with absolutely no experience. Nobody in my family had any experience or anything to do with the entertainment business, except performing arts. Having come from there to eventually having a career in the Hindi film industry, I was fortunate," Gulshan was quoted as saying.

However, the actor admitted that he have had his share of downs as well and told the tabloid, "Yes my heart was broken a few times. I didn't few things, but you win some, lose some. That's life."

Gulshan said that he chooses to focus on the positives rather than the negative. "People want to work with me, write good things about me. They shower so much love on all the work I have done. I received so much positivity. One can focus on the things they didn't achieve, but I choose to focus on things I managed to achieve. There are people who sometimes say I am an inspiration to them. It surprises me because I never intended to be that. I just wanted to do my own thing. All of this really motivates me and tells me that I am doing something right. There's a sense of pride that I did it all on my own. At the same time, I would never deny that there is absolutely no fortune at play," Hindustan Times quoted him as saying.

Workwise, Gulshan Devaiah will next be seen in Sonakshi Sinha's digital debut Fallen.