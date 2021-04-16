Gulshan Grover On Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi Release Getting Postponed Again: It Is Very Heartbreaking

Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated cop film Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, was scheduled to hit the theatrical screens in March 2020. However, owing to COVID-19 lockdown, the film's release got postponed. This year, when the theatres re-opened, the makers announced that Sooryavanshi will be releasing in cinema halls on April 30.

However, the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic played a major spoilsport again! The rising COVID-19 cases has once again led to theatres in Maharashtra being shut down and the film has been postponed indefinitely again.

Actor Gulshan Grover who plays a pivotal role in Sooryavanshi opened about the delay in the film's release while speaking with a leading tabloid.

The actor told Hindustan Times, "The very first thought in my mind post the decision, was the safety of the viewers. We are also one of them, and would have to go to theatres to promote the film. It was a very good decision therefore. But for the film to get postponed exactly a year after last March, is very heartbreaking."

He continued, "Looking at this situation, it seems theatres will not open soon. Even if they do, the public will not come back so soon."

Gulshan told the tabloid that theatre owners themselves won't be so keen in this uncertainty because of the large investment further adding that it's a very difficult time for the film industry.

"They will have to refurbish, reinvest with this uncertainty that they may be shut down again in two weeks. It is a large investment. One more dimension in my opinion is the uncertainty of how many days will theatres remain open for, and how willing theatre owners and exhibitors would be to start investing money, time and effort in something, This is a very difficult time for the entertainment industry," he was quoted as saying.

Earlier, Gulshan had opened up about his role in Sooryavanshi and said, "I am playing the antagonist in the movie. Rohit has redefined this baddie role. He has given a new dimension to it. I can't wait for people to see this new version of baddie. I thank Rohit to give full justice to the character." The Rohit Shetty directorial has Akshay Kumar essaying the role of an anti-terrorist squad officer.

