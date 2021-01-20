Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: Ajay Devgn, Taapsee Pannu, Kangana Ranaut And Others Extend Warm Wishes To Fans

Ajay Devgn

The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor tweeted, "Eradicate selfishness said Guru Gobind Singhji On his anniversary today, I remember him & the many important life lessons this selfless & brave Saint gave to humanity. Respects #gurugobindsinghjayanti."

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu wished her fans with a message in Punjabi.

Kangana Ranaut

The Manikarnika star shared PM Narendra Modi's tweet and wrote, "On this auspicious occasion of Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji's Jayanti, I extend my heartfelt wishes to all. May the teachings of Guruji enlighten us all #gurugobindsinghjayanti."

Vivek Oberoi

"Guru Gobind Singh Ji De Prakash Parab Diyan Lakhh Lakhh Vadhaaiyaan. Wishing everyone a happy and prosperous #PrakashPurab," wrote the Saathiya actor.

Rakul Preet Singh

The actress took to her Instagram story to wish fans on Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti and wrote, "The greatest comforts and last peace are obtained when one eradicates selfishness from within. Happy Gurupurab to all. May the teachings of Guru Govind ji reflect goodness, compassion n happiness in all your lives."