haathi-mere-saathi-release-held-back-due-to-covid-19-situation

We have gone through some turbulent times since the past year and the situation hasn't changed much. While we thought everything was getting back to normalcy, the sudden rise in Covid cases are worrisome.

Given the current situation, Eros International has decided to hold back the release of their upcoming release, Haathi Mere Saathi, the Hindi version from the trilingual adventure drama starring Rana Daggubati, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain.

However, Eros Motion Pictures will be releasing Aranya and Kaadan, the Telugu and Tamil versions respectively.

Check out the statement issued by Eros International here:

"Dear viewers, it pains us to share this news but given the COVID-19 situation in the Hindi markets, the team of Haathi Meri Saathi has decided to hold on to the release of the film. We shall keep you posted on further developments. However, we will be releasing Aranya and Kaadan in the South markets on the 26th of March."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! 'Haathi Mere Saathi Is Not Designed For OTT Platforms', Says Prabhu Solomon

ALSO READ: Haathi Mere Saathi: Rana Daggubati Brings The Jungle Anthem To You With Shukriya Song!