      Haathi Mere Saathi Trailer Out! Rana Daggubati Starrer Is All About Man Vs Nature; Watch

      Eros Now has always offered great blockbusters for their viewers. Captivating audiences with their stellar projects, Eros Now recently announced the release of their popular and most awaited film Haathi Mere Saathi. Furthermore, taking the excitement level several notches higher, the leading OTT platform today unravelled the outstanding trailer of the film and its totally eye-grabbing.

      Keeping in mind the amount of excitement and love they received on its initial buzz, the makers decided on this worldwide release and what's better than the auspicious month of Ganesh Chaturthi for the release on its very own OTT platform Eros Now.

      The magical trailer will surely keep you all at the edge of your seats. Slated to begin streaming on 18th September 2021 on Eros Now, the film is directed by Prabhu Solomon, the adventurous film features Rana Daggubati and Pulkit Samrat. Shriya Pilagaonkar and Zoya Hussain will also be seen essaying supporting roles in the movie.

