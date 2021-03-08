Haathi Mere Saathi Celebrates Women's Day With New Posters Of Shriya Pilgaonkar And Zoya Hussain

Woah! There's a triple bonanza for the Haathi Mere Saathi fans as Eros International showcases 2 brand new posters with its leading ladies, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain. This especially on the occasion of Women's Day. Well, that's not all as the makers are also announcing the song, 'Dheeme Dheeme', which will be launched on 9th March.

The makers have chosen Women's Day to present the strong female characters, Arundhati and Arvi from Haathi Mere Saathi played by Shriya and Zoya respectively. So celebrate Women's Day with these powerful and gorgeous ladies from Haathi Mere Saathi. Haathi Mere Saathi is a story inspired by multiple events and traces the narrative of a man (Rana Daggubati), who spends most of his life in the jungle, dedicated to protecting the ecosystem. Shriya and Zoya's characters too are seen fighting for justice for the elephants and the ecosystem. The film is directed by Prabu Solomon, an expert on films around wildlife.

It is produced by Eros Motion Pictures, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation, an established leader in the Indian film industry with a track record of over 40 years. The pan-India multi-lingual film will premiere in three languages on 26 March 2021. So Haathi Mere Saathi brings us two strong women characters from the film on Women's Day to celebrate the occasion.

