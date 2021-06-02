Hansal Mehta Bids Final Goodbye To His Father With An Emotional Note; 'I Always Thought He Would Outlive Me'

As Hansal Mehta's father Deepak Subodh Mehta breathed his last, the filmmaker penned an emotional note on his Twitter page wherein he bid final goodbye to him. Hansal who was very close to his father, tweeted, "I always thought he would outlive me. I was wrong. See you on the other side Pappa. The most handsome man in the world. And the most gentle and generous human being that I've ever met. Thank you Pappa for your unconditional love. Thank you my legend, my hero."

Soon after his tweet, celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Manoj Bajpayee, Pooja Bhatt, Pratik Gandhi, Nikkhil Advani, Reema Kagti, Vishal Dadlani, etc., offered condolences to the Aligarh director and sent love to him.

Farhan wrote, "Deepest condolences."

Commenting on Hansal Mehta's post, Manoj Bajpayee wrote, "Will miss his gentle smile love and concern for all of us !!! He lived his life with grace!!!! Stay happy uncle wherever you are!!! TAKE CARE HANSAL!!"

"So sorry for the loss. Deepest condolences," wrote Reema Kagti.

Pratik Gandhi who worked with Mehta in Scam 1992, reacted to the filmmaker's post and wrote, "Heartfelt condolences sir. "

"Condolences my friend," wrote Nikkhil Advani.

"My deepest condolences to you and the family Hansal," wrote Pooja Bhatt.

Well, it is indeed a tough time for Hansal Mehta. May his father's soul rest in peace.

