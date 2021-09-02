Hansal Mehta Hopes Sidharth Shukla's Death Does Not Get Converted Into A Tamasha By Some Idiots

Mourning the death of actor Sidharth Shukla, filmmaker Hansal Mehta tweeted that he hopes that his death does not get converted into 'tamasha' by some idiots. Apparently, he was hinting at actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise which took place on June 14, 2020. It's known to all when Sushant breathed his last, netizens created a furore on social media.

Hansal tweeted, "No age to have a heart attack. No age to go. This is extremely sad and disturbing. Hope this time for sadness, reflection and mourning does not get converted into a Tamasha by some idiots."

No age to have a heart attack. No age to go. This is extremely sad and disturbing. Hope this time for sadness, reflection and mourning does not get converted into a Tamasha by some idiots. pic.twitter.com/GvzSHSodZe — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 2, 2021

Sidharth died on Thursday morning at the age of 40. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. Earlier today, Sidharth was taken to the Cooper Hospital in Juhu. "He was brought dead to the hospital. The cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem is conducted... it will take some time," PTI reported quoting Cooper Hospital dean Dr Shailesh Mohite.

Reacting to Hansal Mehta's tweet, a netizen wrote, "As terrible as this news is, I have an even more terrible feeling in my gut that someone's gonna find some conspiracy theory about his death."

"The idiots like vibhor have already started," replied another Twitter user on Mehta's post.

Agreeing to Hansal's tweet, one more user replied, "Already started Tamasha. Some are saying acha hua mar gaya, some bringing SSR conspiracy and what not."

"Hope this time for sadness, reflection and mourning does not get converted to virtue signaling depending on one's ideological bias," replied a netizen on Hansal's tweet.

Meanwhile, many B-town stars like Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Riteish Deshmukh, Vicky Kaushal, etc., mourned the death of Sidharth Shukla.