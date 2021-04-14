Hansal Mehta Mourns Loss Of A Cousin From Gujarat, Raises Concern On The Pandemic Scenario In The State

Hansal Mehta took to his social media handle to mourn the loss of his close cousin who passed away due to COVID-19. The filmmaker also expressed his concern over the increasing number of cases in the state. He called the situation in Gujarat to be terrible.

Talking about his tweet, Hansal wrote how his close cousin passed away in Gujarat due to COVID-19. The Aligarh director further mentioned that his late cousin's wife is also very critical. Furthermore, he called the pandemic situation in Gujarat to be terrible. The director said that the COVID-19 situation in the state is much worse than what is actually being reported by the media. Take a look at the tweet shared by the Omerta actor.

Lost a very close cousin in Ahmedabad to Covid-19. His wife is also critical. The situation in Gujarat is terrible. Much, much worse than is being reported. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) April 14, 2021

It is not a hidden fact that the unfortunate spike in the number of COVID-19 cases has once again caused a frightening situation in the nation. Talking about Bollywood, many A-list celebs like Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and others had tested positive for the virus. This has also affected the shooting schedule of many movies.

Meanwhile, Hansal had recently conducted a fun chat session with his fans on his social media handle wherein he was flooded with several questions. One of the fans asked him to describe actor Rajkummar Rao in three words. It is not a hidden fact that the director shares a close bond with the actor and they have earlier worked in many movies. To this, Hansal called Rajkummar his favourite person.

Apart from this, another fan asked Hansal whether he will work with Kangana Ranaut in the future. To this, the Chhalaang director said that he will definitely collaborate with the actor with the best wishes of the fans. For the unversed, Hansal had a fallout with the Thalaivi actor reportedly during the filming of their movie Simran. The director had also called Simran a mistake in one of his earlier interviews that did not go down well with Kangana.

On the work front, Hansal Mehta is basking in the success of his web series Scam 1992. The show stars Pratik Gandhi in the lead role and is streaming in the OTT platform SonyLiv. It is based on the controversial life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta.