Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, & Others Wish Mr. Perfectionist

Aamir Khan, the Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood is celebrating his 56th birthday today. As per the reports, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor has had a low-key birthday celebration with his family this time.

The popular celebs from Bollywood and South, including Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Mahesh Babu, Mohanlal, director Priyadarshan, and others took to their respective social media pages and wished the actor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actress, who is once again sharing the screen with Mr. Perfectionist on Laal Singh Chaddha, shared an unseen location still of him on her Instagram page. "Happy birthday my Lal...❤️❤️ There will never be another like you...🎈🎈 Can't wait for people to see the magic you have done in this diamond of a film ❤️," wrote Kareena Kapoor Khan in her post.

Aamir Khan, on the other hand, thanked his leading lady for her lovely wishes in the comments section of her post. "Thank you so much Kareena. There will never be another you either. And please don't raise expectations on the film. Lots of love," wrote the actor in Bebo's post.

Anushka Sharma

The new mommy, who has shared the screen with Aamir Khan in the acclaimed movie PK, to her Instagram story to wish the actor. "Happy Birthday Aamir! Wishing you a wonderful one," Anushka Sharma wrote in her story.

Alia Bhatt

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress took to her Instagram story and posted a picture of hers with beau Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan, to wish Mr. Perfectionist on his birthday.

Juhi Chawla

Aamir Khan's most loved co-star Juhi Chawla shared a throwback picture with the actor on her official Instagram page, along with a lovely note.

Ajay Devgn

The Singham actor shared a throwback picture with Aamir Khan on his Instagram page.

Mahesh Babu

The Telugu superstar took to his official Twitter page and wished Aamir Khan on his birthday with a special note.

Happy birthday, @aamir_khan! Wishing you a great year of success and happiness. 😊 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 14, 2021

Mohanlal

The Malayalam superstar shared a picture of Aamir Khan on his social media pages and wished him a happy birthday.

Priyadarshan

The senior filmmaker wished Aamir Khan by sharing his picture on his official pages, with wishes.

