Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor & Others Shower Her With Love

Alia Bhatt turns a year older today (March 15, 2021). While the social media is flooded with birthday greeting for the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress, many of Alia's industry colleagues took to their respective social media handles to wish her on her special day.

Global icon Priyanka Chopra shared a sunkissed picture of Alia on her Instagram story and posted, "Happy birthday beautiful."

Katrina Kaif shared a warm birthday note for the Udta Punjab actress and wrote on her Instagram story, "Happiest of every days today and always @aliaabhatt May u conquer the world and achieve all your hearts desires."

Kareena Kapoor Khan, whom Alia idolizes a lot, also penned a sweet birthday message for her that read, "Happy birthday superstar. Continue to shine like no one can."

Alia Bhatt's Kalank co-star and actress Madhuri Dixit tweeted, "Happy birthday, dear @aliaa08

🎂You are an amazing actor and it was lovely working with you. Wish you the best for #GangubaiKathiawadi."

Happy birthday, dear @aliaa08 🎂You are an amazing actor and it was lovely working with you. Wish you the best for #GangubaiKathiawadi. pic.twitter.com/m7qsGd8Kpz — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 15, 2021

Alia's half-sister Pooja Bhatt took to her Instagram page and wrote, ''The girl I will always see off-screen before she transforms like a chameleon into the dazzling array of women she gives life to on screen! Happy Birthday Alia.. you make us all so damn proud! ❤️❤️❤️"

Mommy Soni Razdan also penned a heartwarming birthday note for her 'sunshine' that read, ''The art of a people is a true mirror to their minds' Jawaharlal Nehru. In that case my darling you have a very special mind ... may it bloom and grow forever and may you also always like what you see in the mirror 🥰🥰🥰 Happy Birthday Sunshine ! Love you to bits and pieces and so much that they don't have a number for that 💝💝💝💕💕💕🎁🎁🎁."

Ishaan Khatter wrote, 'Happy birthday to the irrepressible and astonishing @aliabhatt."

Nimrat Kaur posted on her Instagram story, 'To the girl who stops at nothing. From strength to strength with grace and bottomless talent. Remain phenomenal @aliabhatt #HappyBirthdayAliaBhatt."

Janhavi Kapoor wrote, 'Happy birthday to the ultimate queen. May you continue to amaze us and shine always."

Workwise, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR. The actress will be also sharing screen space with her beau Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

