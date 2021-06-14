Happy Birthday Disha Patani: Fans Of The Actress Donate To Needy To Celebrate!

As Disha Patani turns in a year older today, her fans are bringing in a wave of good deeds, and helping the community in these dire times. Young fans dedicated the day to their idol, to harbor a much needed change in the unprecedented times of Covid-19.

They took to their social media handle, to share some pictures of the small kids being fed.

In the caption, they expressed gratitude to their idol on inspiring them to bring change. they wrote,

"Happy birthday @dishapatani❤️ Being your fan from the past 4-5 years has only made us love you more and more ❤️ Seeing you evolve from the beginning to where you are right now makes us really happy to be following you as our idol. You have many qualities that motivates us but one thing that we love the most about you is your caring and loving nature❤️

So on your this birthday here's our way of showering our love and happiness on you🤗

Thank you D for inspiring us to help the society and animals. 🥰 Keep shining, spreading hotness, happiness and love everywhere.💫

THANK YOU @radheycharitism for helping us spread smiles and keep up the good work you guys do🙏🏼❤️"

Disha Patani even took to her social media to express gratitude on the same. Sharing a video montage of her fan army, helping around, the actress wrote, "Thank you so much 🙏🏽"

In the video, young fans of Disha Patani have been planting trees around in the community, to mark the actress' birthday. Additionally, they even have been feeding the strays and orphans around, who might have been abandoned due to the pandemic.

Disha Patani has over the years, grown as a massive force on social media and otherwise in just a career span of 5 years, since her debut. The actress has been coined as the 'National Crush'. Her hot, fiery looks combined with her impressive satirical choices is a treat to weary eyes!