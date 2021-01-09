Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar: Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma & Others Send Love To Him

Katrina Kaif

Farhan Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Katrina Kaif who shares a warm equation with him, wished him with a sweet birthday greeting that read, "Happiest birthday @faroutakhtar wish u the best one ever."

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Veere Di Wedding actress shared a monochrome picture of Farhan on Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday @faroutakhtar".

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma sent love to Farhan Akhtar with a photo creative on her Instagram story and write, "Happy birthday! Wishing you lots of love and luck @faroutakhtar."

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor penned an endearing birthday wish for her Bhaag Milkha Bhaag co-star that read, "The Milkha to my Biro. Wishing you nothing but the best, Farhan. Happy happy birthday!"

Mrunal Thakur

The actress took to her Instagram story to share a video in which she is seen lip-syncing to Farhan Akhtar's 'Socha Hai' song from Rock On!! in her car. She captioned her video as, "Happy @faroutakhtar day guys."