Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar: Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma & Others Send Love To Him
Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar turns a year older today (January 9, 2021). On his 47th birthday, the social media is flooded with sweet birthday posts from his fans and colleagues from the film industry. Celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and others took to social media to pen heartfelt birthday posts for the Don director.
Katrina Kaif
Farhan Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Katrina Kaif who shares a warm equation with him, wished him with a sweet birthday greeting that read, "Happiest birthday @faroutakhtar wish u the best one ever."
Kareena Kapoor Khan
The Veere Di Wedding actress shared a monochrome picture of Farhan on Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday @faroutakhtar".
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma sent love to Farhan Akhtar with a photo creative on her Instagram story and write, "Happy birthday! Wishing you lots of love and luck @faroutakhtar."
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor penned an endearing birthday wish for her Bhaag Milkha Bhaag co-star that read, "The Milkha to my Biro. Wishing you nothing but the best, Farhan. Happy happy birthday!"
Mrunal Thakur
The actress took to her Instagram story to share a video in which she is seen lip-syncing to Farhan Akhtar's 'Socha Hai' song from Rock On!! in her car. She captioned her video as, "Happy @faroutakhtar day guys."
Speaking about work, Farhan Akhtar will next be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan in which he will be essaying the role of a boxer. The sports drama also stars Mrunal Thakur in a key role.
