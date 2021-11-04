    For Quick Alerts
      Happy Diwali 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Shilpa Shetty & Other Celebs Pour Warm Wishes

      While many B-town celebrities have been attending industry Diwali parties, they haven't forgotten their beloved fans. Celebrities from Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra and others took to their social media platforms on Thursday and shared their best wishes on Diwali for their fans and followers.

      Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan left a heartwarming message on Diwali for his fans. The actor shared a picture from the sets of his TV show and wrote, "May this Diwali be filled with the brilliance of lights, calm, peace and prosperity. Anek Anek such kamanaayein Deepavali ki [Many many good wishes for Diwali]." Soon after he also shared another throwback picture with Jaya Bachchan while celebrating Diwali.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

      Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar left a family picture on Instagram while taking part in the Diwali Puja. The Bollywood star simply captioned the post in Hindi, "Happy Diwali."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

      Tusshar Kapoor shared Diwali wishes with his sister producer and director Ekta Kapoor. The siblings smiled for the camera and wrote, "Diwali shenanigans." The gallery post also showed pictures from Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash that took place on wednesday.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Tusshar Kapoor (@tusshark89)

      Yami Gautam, who is celebrating her first Diwali after her marriage shared a photo with her husband, Aditya Dhar and wrote, "Every year, Diwali brings new memories and new beginnings. Happy Chhoti Diwali to you and your family. Wish you a year full of happiness, health and success."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

      Take a look at more posts,

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

      Earlier this week, many actors were spotted stepping out for Diwali bash among friends and family. While Salman Khan Iulia Vantur, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash; many others including Kartik Aaryan, Karishma Tanna, Hina Khan and more were seen at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali celebration.

      X