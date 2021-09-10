Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn & More Celebs Extend Warm Wishes

As everyone gathers to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha -the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune, Bollywood celebrities also take to their social media account extending warm wishes to their fans. Some of the stars who are known to welcome Lord Ganesha's idols at their homes also include Shilpa Shetty, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sonu Sood and more.

Earlier today, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher and more celebrities took to social media sharing positive thoughts on the auspicious day. Since social distancing is still advised not many pandals will be seen around, neither celebrities will be seen visiting pandals like Lalbaug.

Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram sharing a throwback picture and wrote, "Lord Ganesha is the harbinger of all things good-peace, prosperity, progress, happiness & health. Let's join our hands in prayer 🙏 to welcome our favourite deity today. Ganpati Bappa Morya🌹 #HappyGaneshChaturthi #ThrowbackToLalbaugDarshan"

Neil Nitin Mukesh shared a picture of the idol they welcomed at home and wrote, "GANPATI BAPPA MORAYA !! He comes home ❤️❤️❤️. How eagerly we wait for this day every year. Papa becomes like a child in the house, waiting for his favourite Bappa to come home. The family starts preparing for months in advance to celebrate His arrival at the Mukesh residence. #ganpati2021 #nnmganpati"

Take a look at more posts from actors like Soha Ali Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and more.

For every new beginning, hope Ganpati bappa showers all the love & prosperity on you and your family. Celebrate with your loved ones by staying safe & at home! Happy #GaneshChaturthi!❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/kf0rbn6gjP — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 10, 2021

Ganapathy Bappa ……..

the celebrations have begun !

Vighnaharta 🙏🏽 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 10, 2021

Vakratunda Mahakaya Surya Koti Samaprabha! Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvadaa! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! pic.twitter.com/E0Js9DfNCB — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 10, 2021

वक्रतुंड महाकाय सूर्यकोटि समप्रभ!

May Bappa bless you all with a life filled with happiness, health and love! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone! — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) September 10, 2021

The celebration lasts for 10 days also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, the festival is one of the most eagerly awaited, popular, and widely celebrated in India.