Happy Women's Day 2021: Kangana Ranaut, Madhuri Dixit And Others Laud Women Who Inspire Them

Kangana Ranaut

The Manikarnika star posted pictures with her favourite women on her Twitter handle and wrote, "Every day is Women's Day.... sharing some of my favourite moments with my favourite women and wishing everyone a happy women's day ❤️."

Madhuri Dixit

My humble gratitude to all the women who have been a part of my journey & who continue to inspire me ❤️🙏 Happy Women's Day. Which strong woman avatar from my films do you like the most #InternationalWomensDay," the 'dhak dhak' girl wished fans with a heartwarming note.

Rakul Preet Singh

The actress took to her Instagram page and wrote, "Where there is a woman , there is MAGIC ❤️❤️ Happy woman's day to all you lovely , strong , fierce , independent women.. Celebrate YOU everyday 💕."

Vaani Kapoor

The War actress shared a quote by Oprah Winfrey to wish fans on International Women's Day. The quote read, "You have to know what sparks the light in you so that you, in your own way can illuminate the world."

R Madhavan

R Madhavan shared a picture with his family to wish fans on Women's Day. The actor tweeted, "Happy women's day ...from 3 very grateful and indebted men... Cause for us every day is a women's day. ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏."

Rhea Chakraborty

Sharing a heartwarming picture with her mother, Rhea wrote on her Instagram page, "Happy Women's Day to us ..Maa and me .. together forever ... my strength, my faith, my fortitude - my Maa ❤️ #love #faith #fortitude #strength #mother #womenwhoinspire #womenempowerment."