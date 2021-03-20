Harman Baweja-Sasha Ramchandani's Pre-Wedding Bash: Actor Is All Smiles With His Bride-To-Be & Friends

Last year, actor Harman Baweja of Love 2050 and What's Your Raashee? got engaged to wellness coach Sasha Ramchandani. The couple is now all set to exchange wedding vows on March 21 on Kolkata. But before that, they recently hosted a pre-wedding cocktail party for their near and dear ones.

Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra took to his Instagram story to share some sneak-peek from the pre-wedding party. In one of the pictures, Harman is seen posing with his ladylove Sasha, Ashish Chowdhry, Aamir Ali and other friends. While the would-be groom looks dashing in his bearded look, Sasha painted a pretty picture in a maroon lehenga choli.

Aamir Ali shared a picture in which we get a glimpse of a signboard welcoming guests to Sasha and Harman's nuptials.

Raj also shared a clip shot in which Harman is seen shaking a leg with the guests.

Earlier, a source close to Harman's family told Pinkvilla that Harman-Sasha's wedding will be 'a very private affair with restricted guest list'.

On a related note, it was Harman's sister Rowena Baweja who spilled the beans about Harman-Sasha's engagement last year. She had shared a picture from their roka ceremony in Delhi and posted, "Congratulations you two!! Welcome to the family @sasha_ramchandani! Can't wait for the celebrations to begin. We love you #rokka #family #celebrationtime #chandigarh #harmanbaweja."

Workwise, Harman Baweja was last seen in It's My Life co-starring Genelia Deshmukh. The film had a direct premiere on television.

