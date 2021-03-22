Harman Baweja Ties The Knot With Sasha Ramchandani In Kolkata; Their Dreamy Wedding Pics Are All Things Love

Actor Harman Baweja known for films like Love Story 2050 and What's Your Rashee?, got hitched to his fiancée and health coach Sasha Ramchandani at an intimate ceremony in Kolkata. The couple tied the knot as per Anand Karaj rituals in a gurudwara in the presence of their family and close friends.

B-town celebrities like Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, Ashish Chaudhary and others made their presence felt at Harman-Sasha's wedding.

Shilpa Shetty who could be a part of the wedding, congratulated the newly-weds with a heartfelt post that read, "Congratulations #Harman and #sasha .. Here's to new beginnings filled with unconditional love , happiness and friendship forever. So happy for you guys."

Nazar Na Lage! For the wedding, Harman Baweja looked dapper in a pink sherwani along with a white turban. His wife Sasha glowed in a silver and maroon lehenga choli. Team Dulha The wedding nuptials in the afternoon were preceded by an early morning baraat which had the groom Harman and his pals- Raj Kundra, Ashish Chaudhary dancing like there's no tomorrow. Pet Puja Ashish Chaudhary treats himself with some yummy delicacies at the wedding. Sangeet Diaries Harman Baweja-Sasha Ramchandani's wedding kickstarted with a cocktail bash on Friday. This was followed by the haldi ceremony on Saturday and sangeet ceremony later in the evening. Ashish Chaudhary's wife Samita Bangargi shared a few glimpses from the sangeet night and wrote, "#aboutlastnight sangeet evening. Celebrating #harman #sasha wedding. #harmankishaadi #harmansasha 💖." Sagarika Ghatge Poses For A Picture With Harman And Sasha The Chak De India! actress shared this picture from Harman-Sasha's sangeet ceremony and wrote, "Celebrating Sash and Harman ❤️."

Filmibeat wishes Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani a happy married life!

