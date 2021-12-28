Harnaaz Sandhu 'Would Love To' Feature In Priyanka Chopra's Biopic, Says PC Inspired Her

Harnaaz Sandhu, who represented India at the 70th Miss Universe pageant, brought home the crown of Miss Universe home after 21 years. The pageant queen has been making headlines since she expressed interest in working as an actress. In a recent interview, she revealed that she had been inspired by Priyanka Chopra's journey and would love to feature in the global star's biopic.

Harnaaz Sandhu Expresses Her Desire To Work With Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gushes Over Shah Rukh Khan

Harnaaz was asked to name a celebrity, whose biopic she would want to feature in. Harnaaz said, "Priyanka Chopra. I would love to love to be part of that. I think she has inspired me throughout her journey and she will keep on inspiring millions of us."

This is not the first time, Harnaaz Sandhu has praised the global actress. A clip from when she won the Miss Diva 2021, shows Harnaaz saying, "I love Priyanka Chopra. So whatever lessons I can learn from her is nevertheless. So I will always choose Priyanka."

The former Miss World too had lauded Harnaaz's win and showered praises on her. Priyanka told Fox5, "I was very excited about it. The last time India had a Miss Universe was Lara Dutta in the year 2000. That was the year that I won Miss World as well. She (Harnaaz) has brought home the crown after 21 years and she is 21, so she was born in the year that I won Miss World."

Adarsh Gourav, Huma Qureshi, Harish Patel & More Indian Actors Who Took On Hollywood In 2021

"I'm so excited for her and I hope this is the beginning of an incredible journey. She's very smart and gorgeous, obviously, and I'm very excited for her," Priyanka added.

Priyanka was recently seen in the film The Matrix Resurrections. She will also be seen in Jim Strouse's Text For You, Russo Brothers' drama series Citadel and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.