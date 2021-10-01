Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Does Not Want To Be A Typical Bollywood Hero: I Am On A Different Journey

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was last seen in the Netflix anthology series Ray, however, his debut film Mirziya came out five years ago in 2016. While the first outing didn't work out at the box office, Harsh Varrdhan garnered a lot of love for his second film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero which was released in 2018. The actor recently opened up about his plans for the upcoming projects and said he is not looking to rehash ideas.

Talking about Bhavesh Joshi, Harsh said he believes it is the "most underrated films in the last few years". Still, he is glad that the film has found its audience and revealed that fans still reach out to his on social media asking about the sequel.

As for the box office number he confessed they don't bother him. "I have never really been obsessed with them. I have realised that the way I look at things is probably a bit different." He claimed that Mirzya is an art-house film and was never supposed to be a commercial film. Since he is a star kid and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra was directing it, everyone expected the film to do good at the box office and be a commercial hit.

He added, "I think it is my responsibility as a young actor to try different things. I am not here to repackage and rehash ideas. I don't want to be a typical Bollywood hero. I will not pick up films only to move ahead. If I do a mainstream film, it will be by accident and not by choice. I am trying to chase excellence."

Harsh added he will be happy if his films reach a bigger audience but he is focused on the films he wants to work on. The actor is confident that his fans who understand his choices and are intelligent to understand his work love him. "I am on a bit of a different journey and I don't expect mainstream media to understand this."

Talking about the box office, he said, "People are obsessed with the box office performance of a film, and it puts out a wrong message. This trend basically makes it harder for me to make the choices that I make. I find it a bit hypocritical and contradictory as there are people who say, 'All you actors are doing the same films', and then you have someone doing something different and all you can talk about is the box office numbers!"

Referring to the pandemic, Harsh Varrdhan said the box office number aren't relevant anymore. "One cannot neglect the fact that the whole world has changed in the last 18 months. I must say things have kind of worked out in my favour in that sense," he added.