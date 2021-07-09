Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Lost Rajkummar Rao's Role In The White Tiger Because Of Priyanka Chopra

Anil Kapoor's son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor who made his Bollywood debut with Mirzya opposite Saiyami Kher, revealed that he had lost Rajkummar Rao's role in The White Tiger because of Priyanka Chopra. Want to know why? Keep on reading.

Harsh Varrdhan told a leading daily, "The White Tiger, I auditioned for Rajkummar Rao's role. I almost got it, as well. They really liked me for it. But Priyanka (Chopra) came on board, they wanted a slightly older actor, I looked very young. I am a lot younger, and Raj is such a phenomenal actor, but that was kind of a close call."

In the same interview, Harsh Varrdhan admitted that he would love to be a part of Hollywood films, and he is already keeping one eye on the West.

"Might happen, fingers crossed. I've always had one eye on the West. I think my way of working, what I've been exposed to... I don't think I would be out of place. But obviously, it's beyond my control. If something happens, I promise I'll work very hard and seize the opportunity... It's a door that I definitely want to open up for myself," added Kapoor.

With respect to work, Harsh Varrdhan was last seen in Netflix's anthology series Ray. He will next be seen in a biopic of shooter Abhinav Bindra, in which he will star alongside his father Anil Kapoor.