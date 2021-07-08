Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor On Being Anil Kapoor's Son: A Small Minority Of People Will Want To Hate Me

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mirzya which was followed by Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. Both the films failed to grab eyeballs. The actor was more recently seen in Vasan Bala's Spotlight which was one of the four films in the Netflix anthology series Ray.

Recently in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan, the actor opened up about being Anil Kapoor's son and said that a small minority of the public hates him, despite his efforts to pave his own path in the film industry by being a part of non-conformist films.

Harshvardhan was quoted as saying, "Because of the path that I've taken, with doing the alternative films and not doing the conformist, regular movies, and not being in the media too much, and doing my own thing, a lot of the people who've consumed my work have more of an idea of what I'm like. So I do get not as much hate. Obviously, no matter how well I do, no matter how many films I do, no matter what I achieve in life, there will be a small minority of people that will want to hate me because I'm Anil Kapoor's son."

Harsh further said that he has made peace with this as there's nothing that he can do about this.

On the other hand, the actor recently marked 3 years of his debut film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero with a heartfelt note in which he talked about how the audience didn't turn up when the film released in cinema halls and the critics gave a polarizing reaction to it. He added that the film has now become a cult because of the fans and expressed his gratitude towards them for the same.

Speaking about Harsh Varrdhan's upcoming projects, the actor is expected to team up with his actor-father Anil Kapoor for a biopic on Indian shooter Abhinav Bindra. Besides this, the father-son duo is also teaming up with Fatima Sana Shaikh for a yet-to-be-titled film.