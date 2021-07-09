Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor On His Family's Reaction To Sonam Kapoor's Controversial Koffee With Karan Episode

It is not a hidden fact that actress Sonam Kapoor had grabbed several eyeballs after her controversial 2010 Koffee With Karan episode wherein she had made an appearance with Deepika Padukone. The two ladies had made some digs on Ranbir Kapoor who is also Deepika's ex-boyfriend. Now her brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has revealed how their family had reacted to the same.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor revealed that their whole family had to face the consequences of Sonam's statements on the show. The Mirzya actor said, "I used to tell her, I tell her now also, Sonam when you do this, it affects all of us. They won't just tag you, they'll tag us all. And I don't want to deal with it, so please, please don't do it."

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Makes Heartfelt Revelations About Siblings Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor And Arjun Kapoor

However, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor also praised Sonam Kapoor's guts to make such bold revelations on the show. The Bhavesh Joshi Superhero actor said, "But, you know, you have to give her props for being so courageous. I don't have that kind of courage. And I don't want to be bothered. My own thing is to keep your head down and do your job. There's no need to open your mouth. I think that's also not good. Sometimes you should speak up for the things that you believe in, but I don't like the backlash."

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor On Being Anil Kapoor's Son: A Small Minority Of People Will Want To Hate Me

The actor also hinted that he is hesitant to go on talk shows like Koffee With Karan. He said that he wants people to only talk about his work instead of anything else. Speaking about the episode, Sonam Kapoor had spoken about her Saawariya co-star Ranbir Kapoor saying, "Ranbir is a great friend but I don't know if he's a great boyfriend. I have known Ranbir all my life and as a boyfriend, I don't know, I mean, she (referring to Deepika Padukone) did a great job hanging onto him for so long."

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor had graced the last season of Koffee With Karan with his sisters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. On the work front, the actor was seen in the Netflix anthology series Ray. He was seen in the movie Spotlight in the same.