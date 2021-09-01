Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Recalls Producers Asking Him To 'Sound Dumb' In His Interviews

Recently in a tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor opened up on how he was asked by some producers to 'sound dumb' in his interviews. The actor admitted that he was also open to talk and transparent but became a little conscious about what he says post the release of his debut film Mirziya.

Bollywood Bubble quoted him as saying, "After Mirzya, I feel I always had my guard up a little bit. I was very open to talk and transparent and be very honest and sit down and have a normal chat. But after Mirzya I realised that I have to be a little conscious to what I say. When I sit down for an interview, I like to be honest but it's up to the person on the other end of the interview to be able to say that 'this guy is being honest and coming from a good place, he is confiding in me, so I also need to take care of him'."

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor On Being Anil Kapoor's Son: A Small Minority Of People Will Want To Hate Me

Harsh Varrdhan said that because people love his father Anil Kapoor, he is expected to be in a certain way.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor On Bhavesh Joshi Superhero: Audience Didn't Turn Up And Critics Were Polarized By It

"Also, it was also the fact that I was doing the off-beat cinema. People have so much love for Anil Kapoor, that have expectations that you have to be a certain way. As soon as you are different and embrace that individuality, it's not going to be accepted right away. It would be naive to think that. Some producers told me that I need to sound dumb in my interviews. They told me that I come across as too intelligent and I am going to alienate the audience," the actor told the news portal.

Harsh Varddhan Kapoor made his Bollywood debut alongside Saiyami Kher in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mirziya. His next was Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. Both the films failed to make a mark at the box office. After doing a cameo in dad Anil Kapoor's AK Vs AK, Harsh Varddhan was last seen in the Netflix anthology Ray.