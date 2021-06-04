    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor: Sonam And Rhea Are Very Picky About The Women That Come Into My Life

      By
      |

      Blessed with good looks and a notable family pedigree, Kapoor khandaan’s youngest, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, spills some beans about his love life in conversation with host Renil Abhraham on zoOm’s By Invite Only Season 2.

      Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

      The Mirziya and Bhavesh Joshi fame actor who claimed to be single on the show shared how his sisters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor take the final decision on who he dates. “Sonam and Rhea are very picky about the women that come into my life. Nobody is good enough. They sometimes cut it off even before it ignites.” In one of the fun segments of the show, Harshvardhan went onto share that his 'first time’ was when he was 15.

      Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor On Bhavesh Joshi Superhero: Audience Didn't Turn Up And Critics Were Polarized By ItHarsh Varrdhan Kapoor On Bhavesh Joshi Superhero: Audience Didn't Turn Up And Critics Were Polarized By It

      The actor gets candid about his preference in women and further adds, “I try and get to know women who are not from my line of work. I want to know a lawyer, someone in medicine or investment banking. There are so many fantastic women out there who are not models or actresses.”

      Sonam Kapoor Has An Epic Reaction To Her Husband Anand Ahuja's Anniversary PostSonam Kapoor Has An Epic Reaction To Her Husband Anand Ahuja's Anniversary Post

      Don’t forget to tune in to this episode of By Invite Only Season 2 on zoOm and zoOm Youtube Channel, Saturday, June 5, 7:30 pm!

      Comments
      Story first published: Friday, June 4, 2021, 20:24 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 4, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X