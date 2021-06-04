Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor: Sonam And Rhea Are Very Picky About The Women That Come Into My Life

Blessed with good looks and a notable family pedigree, Kapoor khandaan’s youngest, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, spills some beans about his love life in conversation with host Renil Abhraham on zoOm’s By Invite Only Season 2.

The Mirziya and Bhavesh Joshi fame actor who claimed to be single on the show shared how his sisters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor take the final decision on who he dates. “Sonam and Rhea are very picky about the women that come into my life. Nobody is good enough. They sometimes cut it off even before it ignites.” In one of the fun segments of the show, Harshvardhan went onto share that his 'first time’ was when he was 15.

The actor gets candid about his preference in women and further adds, “I try and get to know women who are not from my line of work. I want to know a lawyer, someone in medicine or investment banking. There are so many fantastic women out there who are not models or actresses.”

