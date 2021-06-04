Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor: Sonam And Rhea Are Very Picky About The Women That Come Into My Life

Blessed
with
good
looks
and
a
notable
family
pedigree,
Kapoor
khandaan’s
youngest,
Harsh
Varrdhan
Kapoor,
spills
some
beans
about
his
love
life
in
conversation
with
host
Renil
Abhraham
on
zoOm’s
By
Invite
Only
Season
2.
The
Mirziya
and
Bhavesh
Joshi
fame
actor
who
claimed
to
be
single
on
the
show
shared
how
his
sisters
Sonam
Kapoor
and
Rhea
Kapoor
take
the
final
decision
on
who
he
dates.
“Sonam
and
Rhea
are
very
picky
about
the
women
that
come
into
my
life.
Nobody
is
good
enough.
They
sometimes
cut
it
off
even
before
it
ignites.”
In
one
of
the
fun
segments
of
the
show,
Harshvardhan
went
onto
share
that
his
'first
time’
was
when
he
was
15.
The
actor
gets
candid
about
his
preference
in
women
and
further
adds,
“I
try
and
get
to
know
women
who
are
not
from
my
line
of
work.
I
want
to
know
a
lawyer,
someone
in
medicine
or
investment
banking.
There
are
so
many
fantastic
women
out
there
who
are
not
models
or
actresses.”