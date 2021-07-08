Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Makes Heartfelt Revelations About Siblings Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor And Arjun Kapoor

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has been receiving praises for his performance in the film Spotlight that was part of the Netflix anthology series Ray. The actor recently made some heartwarming revelations about his siblings Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor who have already established themselves as mainstream actors. The actor had the sweetest thing to say about his sister Sonam that screamed sibling goals.

In an interaction with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Harsh spoke about Sonam Kapoor stating, "She's an icon. She's a fashion icon, a style icon, a great actor." Furthermore, he added about the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress stating, "She's done a lot for a lot of people. She's very generous, very giving."

He also spoke about his cousin Janhvi Kapoor who is currently one of the most sought-after gen-z stars of the industry. The Bhavesh Joshi Superhero actor went on to say, "A beautiful girl, very talented, very attractive. She has everything that it takes to be a huge movie star."

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor then made an emotional revelation on his cousin brother Arjun Kapoor. He stated that people are too quick to judge the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor. The Mirzya actor said, "As a human being. See, Arjun has had a very difficult life. People don't really understand or give him credit for what he has been through on his own to achieve what he has and to be in a position that he is in right now. It is very easy to bring people down. It's the easiest thing to do when you don't understand somebody's struggle. You know, he has lost a parent. He's had issues growing up. He has physically transformed himself, had mainstream success, he provides for his family on his own. Come on, he's done a lot. So I think I am very inspired by his journey. I don't think I have the kind of strength and determination that Arjun has."

Talking about Ray, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor played a famous movie star in the movie Spotlight whose fame is suddenly snatched away from him. The movie also starred Chandan Roy Sanyal, Radhika Madan and Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie was helmed by Vasan Bala.