Harshvardhan Rane On His Explosive Chemistry With Taapsee In Haseen Dillruba: I Was Nervous About Proximity

Harshvardhan Rane recently admitted in one of his interviews that he was initially nervous about the proximity between him and his co-star Taapsee Pannu while shooting certain scenes for their upcoming film Haseen Dillruba. However, the actress made it comfortable for them to shoot.

In an interview with News18, the Taish actor opened up on his explosive chemistry with Taapsee in the film and said, "Taapsee is a good actress. It was written in a certain way. There was a lot of sexual tension written. It was written and designed in a certain way. I don't think I've added anything to that. I was nervous about the proximity initially, but she being a professional made it very comfortable."

On the other hand, Taapsee who was also a part of the same interview, revealed that she was worried about coming across as 'creepy' because her male co-actors in Haseen Dillruba are such 'goody two shoes'.

The Badla actress told the news portal, "I was very worried, it would look like this girl is extremely desperate. I knew that both the guys in the film are like this 'mr goody two shoes', very docile, very sweet. But with the kind of chemistry I am required to have with the both of them, I think I'll have to take the initiative. So I was the one going out there and making sure that they don't feel that something is going awkward with me."

During the course of the interview, Taapsee further revealed that she had to behave in a way that communicated that they were simply doing their jobs and that there was nothing to be uncomfortable about. The actress recalled asking director Vinil Mathew if the guys would think of her as a 'weird, creepy woman.'

Speaking about Haseen Dillruba, the murder mystery revolves around a small-town housewife who ends up as a prime suspect after her husband gets killed in an explosion. Starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, the movie is slated to release on Netflix on July 2.