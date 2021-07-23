Harshvardhan Rane Recalls Joining Call Centres During His Struggling Days To Learn English For Free

Harshvardhan Rane has come a long way. From his humble beginnings to slowly carving his own space in the film industry with baby steps, the actor is an inspiration to many. Recently in a chat with a leading publication, the Taish actor recalled his struggling days when he didn't have money and took up several odd jobs from 2002 to 2004. He said that he had run away from home at the age of '15-16 with just Rs 200 in his pocket.

Rane revealed that he worked as a waiter, courier boy, at an STD booth, cyber cafe, assisted a DJ and even joined call centres so that he could learn English for free. Harshvardhan was quoted as saying, "Between 2002 to 2004, I also worked as a waiter, courier boy, at an STD booth, cyber cafe, and even assisted a DJ when I didn't have money. That time people would say it's important to learn English. It then became my goal to learn the language. I looked around for coaching classes, but I didn't have money to pay for them. So, I joined a call centre. At call centres, they used to give training in soft skills and English."

The actor said that he listened to radio and international news channels to learn call centre-level English and cracked an interview after five-six months. Later, he used to jump call centres so that he could learn English and even get paid for it.

The publication quoted Harshvardhan as saying, "To reach the level of call centre English, I used to listen to radio or CNN UK or CNN America. After five-six months, I cracked an interview. I jumped call centres to get the training and learn English for free; and got paid for it too! Back then, English was of utmost importance. Thankfully, things have now changed. Hindi is also getting the respect that it deserves because of actors like Amitabh Bachchan."

Earlier in an interview, the Sanam Teri Kasam actor had revealed that he had worked as a delivery boy in 2004 and had once delivered a helmet to Bollywood actor John Abraham.

Meanwhile, recently Harshvardhan left netizens impressed when he sold his bike to help people affected by COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking about this decision, the actor told the same publication that since he comes from a humble family, he doesn't have that thing where he is writing cheques for charity. He added that because of this, his mind works in the direction where he thinks of converting his possession for someone's benefit.

Speaking about work, Harshvardhan Rane was last seen in Taapsee Pannu-Vikrant Massey's Netflix romantic thriller Haseen Dillruba.