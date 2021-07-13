Harshvardhan Rane: When John Abraham Keeps Hand On My Shoulder I Am Like 'When Will He Go?'

Actor Harshvardhan Rane who made his Bollywood debut with Sanam Teri Kasam, revealed to a Hindi daily that before joining films, he worked as a delivery boy, and got a chance to deliver a helmet to actor John Abraham.

Harshvardhan further revealed that even today when John is around him, he feels nervous and addresses him as 'sir'.

"In 2004, I used to work as a delivery boy. Once, I delivered a helmet to John Abraham. The way I felt that day, seeing him, I continue to feel the same every time I see him. He is the producer of my film but I feel the same nervousness when he is around. When he keeps a hand on my shoulder I am like 'when will he go, when will he go?'. I start stepping backwards," said Rane.

"I still call him 'sir', he asks me not to call him 'sir' but I cannot do that. Because, I met him when I was delivering stuff, with oil in my hair, pimples on my face and I was riding a dirty bike. I try my best to be a little more open in front of him, but I cannot do it. Perhaps, I won't be able to do it in this life," added the Paltan actor.

Harshvardhan was last seen in Haseen Dillruba alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey, and he will next be seen in Tara vs Bilal. The film is bankrolled by none other than John Abraham and it also features Angira Dhar in the lead role.

Reportedly, John had personally recommended Harsh's name for the film.