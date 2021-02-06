Has Anil Kapoor-Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Starrer Abhinav Bindra Biopic Been Shelved?

In 2017, Ek Thi Daayan director Kannan Iyer had announced a biopic on ace shooter Abhinav Bindra with Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor essaying the role of the Olympic gold-medallist and Anil Kapoor playing his dad.

Last year in February, the film finally hit the shooting floors. Anil had shared a picture with son Harshvardhan and Abhinav Bindra and written, "The beginning." Since then, we haven't heard any new update on this sports film.

Amid this, there are strong whispers in the tinsel town that this film has been shelved. As per a report in Spotboye, Abhinav Bindra biopic might have been put on hold as of now, as Anil and Harsh Varrdhan have now moved to another project.

It was recently reported that Anil and Harsh Varrdhan were shooting for actor-turned-director Raj Singh Choudhary's film Thar in Rajasthan. The Netflix film also stars Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh in a prominent role.

Coming back to Abhinav Bindra biopic, Harsh Varrdhan had earlier mentioned in an interview that the film will be a game changer. He had also expressed his excitement about playing the ace shooter in an Instagram post that read, "Beginnings are very special. Especially when you get to play a character that has made the nation proud on world stage. I am stoked to have been chosen to play Abhinav Bindra and hopefully will do justice to the man, the legend! Like the man himself said "Hard Work is a talent."

Harsh Varrdhan had recently made a guest appearance in his father Anil Kapoor's AK Vs AK which premiered on Netflix last year. Talking about Anil's upcoming projects, the actor will also be seen in Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor.

