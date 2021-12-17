Has Fawad Khan Ever Lost A Role Because Of His Good Looks? Actor Has This To Say

Speak about Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and you just can't ignore his handsome looks! Besides his impressive acting chops, the star never fails to make the ladies swoon over him with his charisma and impeccable style sense. In the past, we have had a few actors and actresses talking about how they have lost a role for being too 'good looking' or 'pretty'.

Fawad in his latest interview with Anupama Chopra for Film Companion was asked if he too has ever undergone a similar situation in his career.

The Kapoor & Sons actor replied by saying, "I don't think so. If I lost a role, that's because I wasn't good enough for it, not because I was too pretty for it. There have been many more beautiful faces in the world, and they land all the roles that they want to. I never felt like that, at least. I didn't get a role because I wasn't good enough a performer or because I didn't suit it."

Fawad was also asked if he ever feels objectified with all the talks around his good looks. The actor told Chopra, "[As far as objectification is concerned] I think at some level, everyone likes being objectified as long as it doesn't cross a very thin line and becomes offensive."

In the same interview, the actor called himself an extremely lazy worker and joked that if he could have his way, it would be raining money without him moving his finger.

"I love the work that I've been a part of. I've never been too worried about how much I'm doing as opposed to what I'm doing. Life has been kind of weird. There has been a long hiatus but then Covid came along and we were all stuck at home. I've been having a great time at home with my wife, kids, friends and family. During this time, I actually shot three films. I know I've been away for 5-6 years but when the dam breaks, it's going to be a lot of stuff to watch. Saari shikayatein, insecurities khatam ho jaayengi," Khan told Anupama Chopra.

He further added, "I think it's wrong for any person to say that they've never been insecure. As you grow older, some people become more insecure and some start letting go of those insecurities. I think I'm the latter. I just like to have good conversations and good relationships with people. That's the main driving force for me. It motivates me to get back to work, meet people and get up. As long as that's happening, everything else is good. You don't have to be number one to enjoy life."

Fawad Khan made his debut in Bollywood with Sonam Kapoor-starrer Khoobsurat in 2014. He later went on to star in Shakun Batra's Kapoor & Sons and Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. However, the actor soon had to step away from the Hindi film industry following the ban on Pakistani artists in India post the Pulwama terror attack in 2019.