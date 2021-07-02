haseen-dillruba-full-movie-leaked-online-for-free-download-in-hd

Vinil Mathew's murder mystery Haseen Dillruba starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane and is currently streaming on Netflix, has been leaked online by notorious sites. Penned by Kanika Dhillon, the film revolves around a woman (played by Taapsee) who finds herself entangled in the murder of her own husband.

While the movie has been receiving positive response from netizens, it's indeed upsetting for the makers of the film to see their hard work being jeopardised by the piracy sites. Recently, Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Vidya Balan's Sherni met with the same fate.

The leak is indeed a concern for the makers of Haseen Dillruba, but we guess they're as helpless as other filmmakers whose films get leaked on the very first day of its release.

Meanwhile, here's how netizens have reacted to the film...

Debojyoti @yourcrypticbro: Very predictable yet engrossing. @VikrantMassey and @taaapsee. You gyus are just brilliant.

Dhruvdeepsinh Jadeja @Jdhruvdeep31: @VikrantMassey is a show stealer simply outstanding, @taapsee and @harsha_actor are also good. Length is a problem of the film otherwise it would be a perfect thriller.

Rohit Jaiswal @rohitjswl01: For Me...#HaseenDillruba is by far the BEST FILM of the YEAR. Mind Boggling film, Perfect mixture of love, lust, remorse, hatred & SUSPENSE. Jaw Dropping Ending. Overall a REMARKABLE film. 4.5*/5.

Namrata Joshi @Namrata_Joshi: #HaseenDillruba left me feeling meh... No strong feelings for or against... Been there seen that... But male characters created by women are such believable complicated mess, as one has experienced for real... And Vikrant Massey aces that act.

Haseen Dillruba is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar under the banner Colour Yellow Productions, T-Series, and Eros International.

