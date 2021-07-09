Haseen Dillruba: Kanika Dhillon Explains Her & Taapsee's Defensive Stance Against Negative Reviews

Taapsee Pannu's recent outing Haseen Dillruba which premiered on Netflix last week, opened to mixed reviews. While some loved the film, others called it out for the portrayal of toxic relationships and domestic violence.

Amid this, the film's writer Kanika Dhillon opened up on the criticism and explained her and Taapsee's defensive stance against the negative reviews. Earlier, Taapsee had called a critic a 'troll' for allegedly taking a personal dig at her in her review.

On being asked to react to the comment that she and Taapsee have not be handling the criticism well, Kanika told Mashable that she doesn't need to read or share reviews of her films, written without dignity. She added that she has been sharing well-written negatibe reviews as well.

Haseen Dillruba Writer Kanika Dhillon On Negative Reviews: I Am Not Up For Trolling

"Nothing like that. Please pick up my timeline, there are so many reviews that are not favourable but they are written in such great manner. It's called a review (of film/characters) but if you start reviewing the person, why will I take it? I will dismiss it obviously!," the entertainment portal quoted her as saying.

She further said that as filmmakers, she respect varied opinions but it should be put across in a dignified manner.

Kanika was quoted as saying, "If you don't like a film, it's your opinion and as filmmakers, we respect varied opinions, but there is a way to put it across. And there is a dignity in putting it across. Let's not lose dignity."

"I have had some glorious reviews and I'd like to give those more importance because there is no benchmark in our country for who can review and who can't. And there is no educational qualification that is required. Basically, these guys just get a platform, a publication and it has a reach. But am I going to listen to each and every one of them? No, I am not. I am too busy making films," Kanika signed off.

Helmed by Vinil Mathew, Haseen Dillruba revolves around a small-town housewife who ends up as a prime suspect when her husband dies in an explosion. The murder mystery also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in pivotal roles.