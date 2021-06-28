Haseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu Says Vikrant And Harshvardhan Were Scared To Shoot Intimate Scenes With Her

Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film Haseen Dillruba has caught everyone's attention ever since the makers dropped the official trailer of the film. The murder mystery revolves around a small-town housewife who ends up as a prime suspect in her husband's gruesome death.

In a recent interview, the Badla actress opened up on shooting intimate scenes with her co-stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane for this film and revealed that they were scared of her while shooting these scenes.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Taapsee was quoted as saying in a tete-a-tete, "I hope I made it comfortable for the guys, because they looked very scared," she told a leading daily. "They thought pata nahi yeh kya karegi hamare saath (who knows what she'll do to us). Both the guys were, I felt, really scared because, I don't know, the image I have or what the problem was... But I used to go to Vinil and complain..."

On being asked if she informs her real-life partner in advance when it comes to shooting intimate scenes in films, Taapsee said that she keeps her work away from her personal life. The actress said that while she doesn't expect her partner to seek permission from her in his professional life, the same holds true for her as well.

"No, I don't tell my partner about my intimate scenes. It's my professional life, and I keep it far, far away from my personal life. I don't expect him to take permissions from me in his professional life, so he should expect the same thing from me," Taapsee revealed in her interview.

Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane who were a part of the same interview, also shared their opinion on this topic.

Vikrant said that sometimes' his partner might read the script and be aware that such scenes exist, but he doesn't actively inform her about this in advance. On the other hand, Harshvardhan revealed that 'given the kinds of scripts' that he's offered, it's quite common for him to be required to do shoot such scenes.

Meanwhile, earlier in an interview, Taapsee had revealed that she wasn't the first choice for Haseen Dillruba and that the makers approached her after they had exhausted all their options.

Helmed by Vinil Mathew and bankrolled by Aanand L Rai, Haseen Dillruba is slated to release on Netflix on July 2.