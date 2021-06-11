Haseen Dillruba Trailer: Taapsee, Vikrant & Harshvardhan's Love Triangle Is Full Of 'Bloody' Twists

The much anticipated trailer of Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film Haseen Dillruba is finally out and as expected, it's intriguing right from the word go. Helmed by Vinil Mathew and produced by Aanand L Rai, the film also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in pivotal roles.

Haseen Dillruba revolves around a small-town woman Rani Kashyap (Taapsee Pannu) who is a Hindi pulp fiction aficionado. When her husband Rishi (Vikrant Massey) gets killed in an explosion, the needle of suspicion points towards her as she is hinted to be involved with another man (Harshvardhan Rane).

The police, headed by CID star Aditya Srivastava is convinced that Rani is the mastermind behind this cold-calculated murder. To add more to the mystery, Harshvardhan's character goes missing as the plot unfolds.

Going by the looks of this trailer, the audience is surely in for a treat with this unpredictable tale of love, seduction, and deception

Watch the video.

Earlier, while announcing the release date of Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee had called the film an 'ultimate kaunspiracy.' The actress had also revealed that her character Rani is a self obsessed borderline narcissist. On the other hand, producer Aanand L Rai had called the film a 'murder mystery within a twisted love story'.

Haseen Dillruba is slated to premiere on Netflix on July 2, 2021.