Haseen Dillruba Writer Kanika Dhillon On Negative Reviews: I Am Not Up For Trolling

Taapsee Pannu's latest film Haseen Dillruba released on Netflix last week. The murder mystery which revolves around a small-town housewife who ends up as a prime suspect in her husband's murder, was criticized by a section of critics and audience for the portrayal of toxic relationships and domestic violence.

However, screenwriter Kanika Dhillon is unperturbed by the flak and says that she would like to give more importance to the people who have enjoyed the film.

Dhillon told Masable India, "I have had some glorious reviews and I'd like to give those more importance because there is no benchmark in our country for who can review and who can't. And there is no educational qualification that is required. Basically, these guys just get a platform, a publication and it has a reach. But am I going to listen to each and every one of them? No, I am not. I am too busy making films."

Taking a dig at a few critics, she added that the audiences have picked up on details in Haseen Dillruba what some 'so-called experts' could not, and that is more important to her because her 'allegiance' is with the audience.

Kanika further said that she will look at a review which is balanced and not hysterical, adding that she is not up for trolling.

"I will look at a review that makes sense; I'm not saying that a review that is glorifying my work only makes sense to me. But definitely a review that is balanced and not hysterical, and a review that doesn't troll. There are so many mixed reviews and I have thoroughly enjoyed reading them. Because the sly glee that you put on paper, the sly glee 'that I'm going to butcher this', it comes across! And it says more about you than the filmmakers. And we feel sad for you. I'm totally for mixed/negative reviews but I'm not up for trolling," the news portal quoted her as saying.

Earlier, when filmmaker Yasmin Kidwai had called out Haseen Dillruba for depiction of 'toxic masculine love', and 'a woman needing to prove herself in the kitchen while being denied any rights for herself', Taapsee Pannu had replied back to her in a tweet, "If we want films to not reflect the society we live in and constantly present what is the ideal world to be in then I think we should stop raising voice against all those powers too that suppress the voice of cinema when reality is projected."

Besides Taapsee Pannu, Haseen Dillruba also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in leading roles. The film is helmed by Vinil Mathew.