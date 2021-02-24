Have Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Named Their Newborn Son? Grandpa Randhir Kapoor Opens Up

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan became parents to a baby boy on Sunday (February 21, 2021). The latter had expressed his excitement of becoming a father again in a press statement that read, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support."

Ever since the news of this new addition to the Kapoor family broke, internet is flooded with name suggestions for Saif-Kareena's little bundle of joy. Recently while speaking with a leading tabloid, Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor shared an update on the naming ceremony.

The veteran actor told Mid-day, "It's too early. We haven't decided the baby's name yet." Earlier, prior the baby's birth, Kareena had revealed on her chat show 'What Women Want' that she and Saif had not thought of any baby names for their second child, after the controversy which was caused by Taimur's name.

The actress had said, "After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We're like, going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise."

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her newborn son returned back home on Tuesday (February 23, 2021). They were accompanied by Saif Ali Khan and the baby's elder brother Taimur.

Earlier, Randhir Kapoor had revealed that Kareena's newborn son resembles Taimur. He had further shared how Taimur had reacted to the news of the arrival of his younger brother and said, "Oh! He's delighted. He is very happy about having a little brother. In fact, even Saif is excited. He is very happy, so is my daughter, and I just bless them all from the core of my heart." The veteran actor da further said that he is over the moon to become a grandfather again, and is eager to see the baby boy.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan On Her Second Pregnancy: Not Going 'Berserk' And A Lot More Prepared

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Heads Home With Newborn Son After Getting Discharged From Hospital; Saif, Taimur Accompany Her