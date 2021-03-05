HC Asks I&B Ministry To File Report On Rakul Preet's Complaint Against Channels Connecting Her With Drugs Case

The Delhi High Court on Thursday (March 4) asked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to file a status report about the actions taken against TV channels that allegedly violated the Cable TV Networks (Regulation) Act, and reported news connecting actor Rakul Preet Singh with the Rhea Chakraborty drugs case.

According to PTI, Justice Prathiba M Singh has perused two reports from the News Broadcasting Standards Association (NBSA) and I&B Ministry on the actions taken. A second status report has been asked to be filed within six weeks after necessary actions are taken against erring channels.

Meanwhile, the NBSA informed the court that it has examined the actor's complaint and have issued various orders against member channels. And I&B representative Ajay Digpaul told the court that necessary action has been initiated against the accused channels. The court was also informed that I&B has shared further advisory with all private channels to adhere to the guidelines under the Cable TV Networks (Regulation) Act.

Rakul Preet Singh in her application had sought an interim order against the media channels till the investigation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai in the drugs case was complete, and an appropriate report was filed by the agency before the competent court.

In her main petition, the actor has sought directions to the authorities to stop media reports from connecting her with the Rhea Chakraborty drugs case. Rakul had claimed in her petition that Rhea Chakraborty had already retracted the statement in which she was allegedly named, and still several media channels were connecting her to the drug case.

The Delhi High Court has listed the matter for further hearing on May 20, 2021.

