HC Asks Sushant Singh Rajput's Fan What The Film Nyaay: The Justice Is About?

Bombay High Court on Wednesday (February 17) questioned a social worker who has challenged an upcoming film being made on the life of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The court asked if the social worker knows the content of the film that is still in pre-production.

Manish Mishra had filed an appeal claiming that film maligns the reputation of Rajput and is based on distorted facts. This is not the first time Manish filed a plea against the film, Nyaay: The Justice which is being produced by Sarla Saraogi. Earlier on December 22, 2020, the Dindoshi Civil Court had dismissed his interim plea for an injunction against the makers.

The Dindoshi Civil Court had said, "Investigation in respect to the said matter is yet to decide about the correctness of either suicide or murder."

Meanwhile, Mishra reached out to the High Court after the civil court's dismissal. His petition informed the High Court that the production has begun and urged the court to restrain Saraogi from releasing, exhibiting, displaying and advertising the film.

Justice Prithviraj Chavan questioned Mishra's locus standi to file a suit and his personal interest. "How do you know what they are going to do?''

Mishra's advocate Chetan C Agarwal said his client is "businessman, social worker and a fan and follower" of Sushant Singh Rajput. Agarwal said, "How can they say it is not touching the investigation or distorting facts? The title itself shows."

On the other hand, the producer's advocate Ashok Saraogi argued that "It (title) can be for anything. The producer has not touched upon the police investigations into the actor's death." He also noted that the civil court had asked, "Unless the film is released, how can it be said that it shows distorted facts?"

Justice Chavan posted the hearing in the first week of March citing that there is no urgency and added, "If someone is doing something correctly, there is no need to be afraid."

