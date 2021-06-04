HC Dismisses Lawsuit Filed By Juhi Chawla Against 5G Network Technology, Imposes Cost Of Rs 20 Lakh

Today (June 4, 2021), the Delhi High Court dismissed with a cost of Rs 20 lakh actress Juhi Chawla's lawsuit challenging 5G wireless network technology and said the plea was defective and filed for gaining publicity.

Justice J R Midha said the plaintiffs- Chawla and two others have abused and misused the process of law and wasted the court's time.

The court said the suit was filed to gain publicity which was clear as Chawla circulated the video conferencing link of the hearing on her social media account which resulted in repeated interruptions by unknown persons.

The court also issued contempt notices against unknown persons and asked the Delhi Police to identify them. After pronouncement of order, Chawla's counsel sought a stay on the verdict which was outrightly denied by the court.