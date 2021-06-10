HC Dismisses Sushant Singh Rajput's Father's Petition Against Proposed Movies Being Made On Actor's Life

Earlier today, the Delhi High Court dismissed late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father, Krishna Kishore Singh's petition against the proposed movies being made about his deceased son's life. Some of the proposed movie projects, allegedly based on Sushant's life are- Nyay: The Justice, Suicide or Murder: A Star Was Lost and Shashank.

For the unversed, Sushant's father had filed plea restraining anyone from using his son's name or likeness in movies.

"The defendants (filmmakers), taking advantage of this situation, have been trying to encash this opportunity for ulterior motives. Thus, Plaintiff (Singh) has apprehension that various plays, movies, web-series, books, interviews or other material may be published which would harm the reputation of the son of the plaintiff and his family," claimed the suit which has sought damages of over Rs 2 crore from the filmmakers for 'loss of reputation, mental trauma and harassment' to Rajput's family.

The suit also claimed that in case a "movie, web-series, book or any other content of similar nature is allowed to be published or broadcasted, it would affect the right of the victim and deceased for a free and fair trial as it may cause prejudice to them. The said right would be available to the plaintiff after his son's death as he is the only legal heir of Sushant Singh Rajput."

Meanwhile, it's been a year since Sushant breathed his last. The actor was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020 and since then, the controversy around his sudden death has become the talk of the town.