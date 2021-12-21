Hema Malini On Maharashtra Minister Comparing Her Cheeks To Smooth Roads: I Don't Think It Is In Good Taste

Hema Malini recently broke her silence on Maharashtra Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Gulabrao Patil's comment on her cheeks. The Minister compared smooth roads to the veteran actress' cheeks. The Bharatiya Janata Party MP stated that the statement on her cheeks made by the Minister was definitely not done in a good taste.

Talking to ANI about the same Hema Malini said, "Better I keep my cheeks properly, safely." The Seeta Aur Geeta actress further revealed in the interview that she would have chosen to overlook the same if it was a comment made by someone from the general public but that things are different if the comment is made by a member of the Parliament or constituency. The actress-politician said, "But if it is a member of Parliament or anybody connected to our constituency (who says it), I don't think it is in good taste. Any woman should not be used for saying such things."

Talking about Gulabrao Patil's comment, he said the same while addressing the rally in Jalgaon district's Bodwad Nagar Panchayat. He said, "My challenge is to the person who has been MLA for 30 years (Eknath Khadse) to come towards my house (in his constituency, Jalgaon district) if the roads are not like Hema Malini's cheeks, then I will resign." However, following the outrage over his comments on the Sholay actress, he apologized for the same and spoke to the reporters in Dhule. Patil said, "I did not mean to hurt anybody. I apologise for the comments. I belong to the Shiv Sena that idolises Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Party founder Balasaheb Thackeray has taught us to respect women."

Earlier, former Chief Minister Of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav had made a similar comment on Hema Malini's cheeks. On this, the Dream Girl actress had reacted in a past interview saying, "It so happened that I was travelling from Patna to Nalanda for a show. The roads were so bad that I got delayed in reaching the venue. When I expressed my displeasure about the road conditions Laluji promised to make the roads as smooth as my cheeks. Why my cheeks? If politicians continue to bring in my cheeks as references to roads, my cheeks may soon begin to resemble those bumpy roads that are never smooth in spite of the promises."