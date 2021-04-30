Hema Malini On Staying Away From Dharmendra For More Than A Year Amid The Pandemic: It's Best For His Safety

Owing to the rising COVID-19 cases and many cities imposing fresh lockdowns, people are homebound. Speaking about our B-Town celebrities, while most stars are lucky to be cooped up with their family members during these trying times, one of Bollywood's most loved couples, Dharmendra and Hema Malini have been staying away for more than a year.

While the 'Dream Girl' is in Mumbai, her hubby Dharmendra has been staying at his farmhouse in Lonavala ever since the COVID-19 pandemic struck its ugly head in the country.

Speaking about the same, Hema Malini told Spotboye, "It is best for his safety. Right now we would rather think about his health than about spending time together. We are going through the worst crisis that mankind has faced in a hundred years. If we must save civilization we must be strong, even if it means making big sacrifices."

On the other hand, Dharmendra had recently spoken about being a loner in one of his tweets. The veteran star had retweeted filmmaker Anil Sharma's post which featured a black and white picture of Dharmendra, Feroz Khan, Yash Chopra and Iftekhar and captioned it as, "Kahan gaie woh din .... Anil , I am missing those moments full of lively laughter.........A loner, living with the remembrance of those touching memories."

In reply, Anil Sharma wrote, "Sir u can never b loner .. whole worlds loves u n with u .. sab aake APNE hain ..corona ka samay hai toh bas mulakatein nahi ho pa rahi hain .. pls stay safe sir @aapkadharam."

Dharmendra who is quite active on his Instagram page, often shares pictures and videos of his farm life on the social media platform.

Recently, the senior actor had got himself vaccination against COVID-19 and also urged his fans to follow the same. He had said, "I recommend the vaccination to all, especially the elders. If we must stop this terrible virus, social distancing and the vaccination are the only way out. I am very saddened to see people in Mumbai not wearing their masks, not following Covid guidelines. By pretending that the pandemic is gone,it won't go away. We must continue to be very careful."

Workwise, Dharmendra will be seen sharing screen space with his sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol and grandson Karan Deol in Anil Sharma's Apne 2.