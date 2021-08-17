Hema Malini Recalls Filming For Dharmatma In Afghanistan; 'There Was No Problem At That Time, It Was Peaceful'

Ever since Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, many celebrities have taken to their respective social media handles to express their solidarity with the war-torn country and its people. Some have even shared their experience of shooting in the scenic locales there. One amongst them is actress Hema Malini.

While speaking with a leading daily, the veteran actress recalled visiting Afghanistan to shoot for 1975 film Dharmatma with Feroz Khan. This Feroz Khan directorial was the first Bollywood movie to be shot in this country.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Hema told a leading tabloid, "The Kabul I knew was so beautiful and my experience there was very nice. We had landed at Kabul Airport, which was at the time as small as the Mumbai airport, and we stayed at a hotel nearby. But eventually, we travelled to locations like Bamiyan and Band-e-Amir for our shooting and while returning back we would see these men with these long kurtas and beards, who looked like Talibanis. At that time, Russians were also a force in the Afghanistan."

She continued, "There was no problem at that time, it was peaceful and Feroz Khan had managed the whole trip and it was a very well organised shooting. My father had accompanied us to the shoot and when we were passing through Khyber Pass...We were all hungry so we stopped at a dhaba. Because we were vegetarians, we bought rotis and ate them with onions. Again, I remember seeing similar looking men. They looked very scary but, I think most of them were those kabuliwallahs."

Hema also opened up on the current situation in Afghanistan and called it 'sad' as people are trying to escape from the country. She further said that the mad rush at the airport is scary and that she fears for the future of the country.

Later, the Sholay actress also took to her Twitter page and wrote, "What is happening to a happy, once peaceful nation, Afghanistan, is truly sad. My great memories of Afghanistan date back to 'Dharmatma'- I play a gypsy girl & my portion was shot entirely there. Had a great time as my parents were with me and Feroz Khan took good care of us."

See her tweet.

Some of the most popular songs like 'Kya khoob lagti ho' and 'Tere chehre mein woh jaadu' from Dharmatma was also filmed in Afghanistan.