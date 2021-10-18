Hema Malini's Birthday Celebration Pictures With Dharmendra Screams Love, The Couple Twins In Red

Hema Malini had turned a year older on October 16 and looks like her birthday celebration was all about having a lovely time with her close family and loved ones. The veteran actress took to her social media handle to share her pictures from her birthday celebration. However, what stole the show in the same was her twinning with her husband and legendary actor Dharmendra in red.

Talking about the pictures, Hema Malini looks ethereal in a red printed salwar-kameez attire. While Dharmendra looks dapper in a red shirt. The couple looked lovely together while posing for the camera. The Seeta Aur Geeta actress can be seen cutting her cake in the presence of Dharmendra and their daughter Esha Deol.

Esha Deol also looks pretty in peach-coloured traditional attire. Hema Malini captioned the post stating, "Birthday celebrations at home with family and few close friends." Take a look at the post.

Earlier Esha Deol had also shared a lovely picture with Hema Malini on her social media handle to wish her on the special day. The Dhoom actress had captioned the post stating, "Happy birthday mamma! Love you! Stay blessed, happy & healthy. Always by your side through thick & thin, Your Bittu." Take a look at the post shared by her.

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Esha Deol spoke about her memories of her equation with her mother Hema Malini when the latter used to be busy shooting for her films. The Yuva actress said, "My earliest memory of Mom is of her getting ready for shooting. As a kid, it was exciting for me to watch the flurry of activity around her every morning - her hairdresser, make-up man and others busy around her. I was enamoured by the colourful lipsticks and would end up breaking them. After a point, Mom had to get me a wig of sorts and some outfits like hers to keep me from destroying her stuff."

Esha Deol further recalled that she used to forcibly want to accompany Hema Malini on her film sets. She added, "When I began attending school, it was a different scene. I had to get ready for school while she would be leaving for shooting. But I'd insist on accompanying her. I'd bawl my heart out. A tug of war would ensue with the nanny pulling me from her arms. It was a huge task for the nanny as I was a heavy kid. With the resistance I showed, the nanny would get scratched with my nails."